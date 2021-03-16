Jamie Dornan's father passes away after COVID-19 battle

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images(LONDON) — Actor Jamie Dornan is mourning the loss of his father, 73-year-old Dr. Jim Dornan.

Jim Dornan’s death was confirmed by the BBC on Monday, who stated his cause of death was COVID-19.

Dr. Dornan, who was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2005, was a renowned obstetrician and gynecologist who was mourned by those in his professional circle.

The Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center tweeted, “It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March.”

“Jim, who was the President of NIPANC, the Northern Ireland pancreatic cancer charity, lived a life of public service,” the organization continued.

The tribute continued, with NIPANC writing in a follow up tweet, “He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynecologist. His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family’s experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago.”

Dr. Dornan’s wife, Lorna, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 1998.

The 50 Shades of Grey actor has yet to publicly comment on his father’s passing.

Besides his son, Dr. Dornan in survived by wife, Dr. Samina Dornan and his daughters, Liesa and Jessica.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.