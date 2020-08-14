Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback explain why “superpowers” weren't the biggest draw for them to sign on to 'Project Power'

Skip Bolen/Netflix © 2020(NEW YORK) — Jamie Foxx had a lot good reasons to sign on to his new Netflix thriller Project Power.

The film, which also stars Dominque Fishback as an impressionable drug dealer, follows the Academy Award winner as Art, a former Army Ranger, who’s on the hunt to find his abducted daughter. Foxx tells ABC Audio that being involved in a film about special abilities was a big draw for him.

“The project to me was just super dope,” he says. “Like the idea that you could take a pill and get superpowers. I was like, ‘I ain’t got to read the script. I need to know where the pills at. I need to know where that is.'”

But special powers aside, Foxx says another reason why he decided to take on the role was because he got the opportunity to work with a promising new talent.

“Once we got started, there was this wonderful light that walked into the chemistry process of getting this together. Her name is Dominique Fishback, and she took us to the moon… in the movie,” he says.

According to Foxx, Dominque’s dedication to the role was truly inspiring and made him want to “get up and go to work in the morning.”

“She’s on her way,” he says. “And so that’s what made me want to jump into it.”

The feeling was clearly mutual for Fishback who says working with Foxx was like “getting a chance to fill out [her] childhood dreams” of [starring in] Man on Fire opposite Denzel Washington.

“And I got to do it with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt,” she says. “So I don’t really think about…the [superpower] pills. I mean that was like the cherry on top.”

Power Project is now available on Netflix.

[embedded content]

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.