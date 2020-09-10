Jamie Foxx celebrates his feature film producing deal with Sony Pictures: “I am humbled and grateful”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Jamie Foxx and his producing partner, Datari Turner, have signed a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and produce feature films, reports Deadline.

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner took to Instagam to celebrate the deal, which features a currently untitled action thriller, also starring Foxx.

“My grandmother used to say that I would do great things with great people and inspire a generation. I know she’s looking down on me from heaven… saying, ‘I’m proud of you son… against all odds my little big head boy from Terrell, Texas done good!'” wrote Jamie. “With tears of joy running down my cheeks at this moment. I am humbled and grateful.”

Jamie went on to thank a few Sony executives, associates and team members, including Turner, whom he called “a rare gem…let’s go kill it all!”

Foxx can currently be seen in Netflix’s supercharged film, Project Power. Up next, he will executive produce and star in the father/daughter comedy series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, which is based on his relationship with his oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx.

He also recently won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards for his role in the legal drama Just Mercy.

On Instagram, Turner said he was “blessed and humbled to be able to suit up daily with one of the greatest ‘in any era’ to ever do it” – Jamie Foxx.

Turner produced Netflix’s Uncorked, starring Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash and serves as an executive producer on WeTV’s Growing Up Hip Hop series.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.