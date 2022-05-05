Jamie Foxx playfully imitates Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jamie Foxx was right there to support Dave Chappelle when an armed assailant tackled the comedian at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night, with Jamie helping calm the crowd after the attack.

Also after the attack, Foxx posted to Instagram a black and white photo of him and Chappelle to make it clear, without a caption, that he’s got Dave’s back. But he didn’t stop there. The Oscar winner was seen on social media showing off his considerable mimicry skills to imitate Chappelle during the attack.

In a video posted by WorldStar Hip Hop, Foxx can be seen riffing in a recording booth, evidently on a break doing some voice-over work for a Netflix project.

Jamie, as Chappelle, shouts, “Damn, man! He ran up on stage on me! I was incensed!…” cracking up whoever was watching and recording him.

Foxx then adds, as Dave, “Thank God for Jamie Foxx. If you’re ever in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up…All those other comedians just stood there. Waiting for me to die! So they can take over!”

“I see you, Chris Rock!, That will never happen!” Foxx finishes, taking a playful swipe at Rock who was also at Chappelle’s Tuesday-night show there to chill out the fans, and drop possibly the best ad lib of all time. Referring to the alleged attacker, Rock asked, “Was that Will Smith?!”

Isiah Lee, 23, is being held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. ABC News reports the LA County DA’s Office will determine what charges, if any, will be filed. In the meantime, Lee’s bail has been set at $30,000.

