Jamie Lee Curtis returns for her final battle in first ‘Halloween Ends’ trailer

 “Come and get me, motherf*****,” Jamie Lee Curtis‘ Laurie Strode dares Michael Meyers in the first trailer for Halloween Ends — the final showdown between the two.

Halloween Ends is set four years after 2021’s Halloween Kills and finds Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson — played by Andi Matichak — and working on her memoir when a murder begins a new string of terror, according to The Hollywood ReporterWill PattonKyle RichardsOmar DorseyNick Castle and James Jude Courtney also star.

Director David Gordon Green told the outlet back in October, “[Halloween Ends is] very different in tone from Halloween [2018] and Halloween Kills, and I think that’s part of my self-indulgence. I very often jump around in genres and explore different themes and characters through movies,”

“I just came up with a new twist ending on the ending that existed a couple weeks ago, and that’s something that only I hold the piece of paper that has those words on it.”

Halloween Ends is the 13th — and allegedly the last — installment in the slasher film franchise, and the fourth installment in the saga established by 2018’s Halloween, which was a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original 1978 film.

Halloween Ends hits theaters on October 14.

