Jane Fonda openly admits she regrets not getting it on with Marvin Gaye

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Jane Fonda is letting fans in on some dirty little secrets.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the 82-year-old actress sat in the hot seat for a quick game of “Confirm or Deny,” where she had to fess up to some juicy secrets concerning her old flames.

At the mention of Marlon Brando, whom she starred opposite of in the 1966 classic The Chase, Fonda confessed that she found the revered actor “disappointing,” but refused to describe their encounter any further. Instead, she deflected and called him “a great actor.”

However, the two time Academy Award winner was more excited to talk about an encounter that she wishes had happened; getting it on with Marvin Gaye.

When asked by the interviewer if she had shared a romantic connection with Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, Fonda immediately shot the notion down, saying that she doesn’t even “think about him.”

“Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye,” she sighed. “He wanted to and I didn’t.”

As for why the Grace & Frankie star put the kibosh on “Flyin’ High” with Gaye, Fonda said it was out of principal. “I was married to Tom [Hayden,]” she explained.

While admitting that she was in need of some “sexual healing” from the Motown icon, she still kicks herself to this day for rejecting him. “Apparently [Marvin] had my picture on his refrigerator,” continued Fonda.

Fonda also dished on being taken under Marylin Monroe’s wing. “She liked me,” Fonda recollected. “I think she liked me because she sensed my insecurities and she was drawn to vulnerable things.”

Nowadays, Fonda admits no one “propositions” her anymore but is totally fine with that. “I’m not lonely,” she shrugged. “I’ve never been bored or lonely in my life.”

By Megan Stone

