Jane Fonda to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press announced Tuesday.

The 83-year-old actress and activist, who has won seven Golden Globes out of her 15 nominations, will be honored during the 78th annual ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. de Mille Award to Jane Fonda,” said HFPA president Ali Sar in a statement announcing the award. “For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. …We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.”

In addition to Fonda a two-time Oscar winner, for her work in Klute and Coming Home, the Grace and Frankie star is a New York Times bestselling author and fitness guru. As an activist, Fonda has raised awareness for causes such as women’s rights and the environment.

The Cecil B. de Mille Award, given each year to “a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry,” is named after the director for which it shares its name. Recent recipients include Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges and Tom Hanks. Fonda will be the 16th woman to receive the honor.

The 2021 Golden Globes airs Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. ET live on NBC.

By Carson Blackwelder

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.