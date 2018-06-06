Jared Leto reportedly set to star in stand-alone Joker film

Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — After the massive success of Marvel’s Avengers and movies featuring its various characters, Warner Bros. is trying its luck at expanding its world of superheroes with a new Joker film.

Jared Leto is set to reprise his role from Suicide Squad in a stand-alone film that follows the popular villain, Joker, Variety reports. The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman will also produce the film, which has no writer or director attached yet.

Fans were disappointed in Suicide Squad after Leto’s Joker barely appeared in the film. Even Leto himself was let down with his character’s absence in the film.

“There were so many scenes that got cut from the movie, I couldn’t even start. I think that the Joker… we did a lot of experimentation on the set, we explored a lot,” he said in an interview with IGH. “There’s so much that we shot that’s not in the film.”

This upcoming film is not to be confused with another Joker film in development. That film will be directed by Todd Phillips and will star Joaquin Phoenix as the “Clown Prince of Crime.”

The Leto project is not the first to put the spotlight on a character from Suicide Squad. Last year, it was announced that Margot Robbie will play Harley Quinn in her own stand-alone film.

The sequel to Suicide Squad is set to start production in 2019.

