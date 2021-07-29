Jared Leto trends on Twitter as fans react to surprising look for ‘House of Gucci’ movie

MGM

Move over, tattooed Joker: Jared Leto‘s latest film role might be his most unrecognizable look yet.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman and Oscar-winning actor shared the character poster for his part in the upcoming film House of Gucci, which details the assassination of real-life fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci.

For his role as Paulo Gucci, Maurizio’s cousin, Leto appears covered in prosthetics to make him look him older and heavier, complete with a bushy mustache and, perhaps most surprisingly, a bald head surrounded by hair on the sides.

Naturally, the photo has been receiving quite the reaction, causing Leto to trend on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. One commenter compared Leto’s look to Jeffrey Tambor, while another quipped, “Clearly, Jared Leto visited the beach that makes you old” — a reference to the new M. Night Shyamalan film, Old.

Along with the poster, Leto tweeted, “Stasera” — Italian for “tonight” — suggesting the House of Gucci trailer might be dropping before the day is over.

House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott, is due out on November 24. It also stars Adam Driver as Maurizio, and Lady Gaga as Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging his killing.

