Jason Bateman, Timothee Chalamet, Kristen Wiig to host 'Saturday Night Live' in December

Saturday Night Live has announced its hosts and musical guests for December, including the return of a former cast member.

Ozark‘s Jason Bateman will do the honors on December 5, with the musical guest Morgan Wallen — who had been previously bumped for violating COVID-19 guidelines when he posted a video of himself partying with female fans. He posted the news fans on social media, along with the wry caption, “Let’s try this again.”

December 12 will see upcoming Dune star Timothee Chalamet taking the stage at Studio 8H, with musical guests Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

On December 19, former cast member Kristen Wiig returns as host, ahead of the Christmas Day debut of Wonder Woman, in which she plays Cheetah. Her musical guest is Dua Lipa.

By Stephen Iervolino

