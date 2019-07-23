Jason Priestley talks about the new and “very meta” '90210' series, and life without Luke Perry

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Beverly Hills, 90210 fans have been counting down the days until the premiere of BH90210, and according to star Jason Priestley, they should be excited.

Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh on the teen drama, told ABC’s Good Morning America that this new series is “very different from the original show,” but notes, “Fans of the original…will find it incredibly satisfying.”

The actor calls the new show “multi-layered,” and is playing off the current trend of old shows like Will & Grace and Full House coming back.

“Everybody’s rebooting a show, and the cast of Beverly Hills 90210…all end up at a fan convention together,” he says, describing the plot.

“Because of the reaction to all of us being together at this fan convention — as crazy as it is — we all decide maybe we should try to get a reboot of our show made,” he adds. “It’s….a show within a show within a show within a show. It’s very meta!”

BH90210 stars Priestley, and original castmembers Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Priestley also told GMA that Carol Potter, who played his mother, Sydney Walsh, will also return.

Sadly, Luke Perry, who played heartthrob Dylan McKay, died in March following a stroke.

Priestley told GMA that Perry’s death was a “very, very difficult time” for the cast, who not only were grieving the loss of their friend, but also struggling to move forward with the series creatively.

“Luke was a big personality and a big part of that show, and the difficulty for us was to honor him in a way that didn’t feel exploitative,” Priestley said. “Hopefully, we were successful in that.”

BH90210 premieres August 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.