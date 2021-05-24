Jay-Z to join LeBron James for season premiere of ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

As LeBron James prepares for game two of the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff series against the Suns tomorrow night in Phoenix, his “side gig” is back as his HBO show, The Shop: Interrupted, returns Friday for the premiere of its fourth season featuring Jay-Z.

Joining them will be Grammy award-winner Bad Bunny, Los Angeles Sparks WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike, the creator of the program Paul Rivera, and James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, who all posed for a photo on Instagram. One of the topics will be Bunny’s recent Wrestlemania debut.

The unscripted series debuted in 2018 and features unfiltered conversations with star athletes and entertainers shot in barbershops. Drake, Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Don Cheadle, Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, LeBron’s Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, and Barack Obama are among the guests who have shared their opinions in The Shop.

The Shop: Uninterrupted’s new season will premiere Friday at 9:30 p.m. on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

