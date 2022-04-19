Jean Smart getting star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

L-R: Smart, Einbinder — HBO Max/Karen Ballard

Four-time Emmy winner Jean Smart is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Monday.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair Lupita Sanchez Cornejo made the announcement, calling the Hacks and Mare of Eastown lead “a triple threat,” thanks to her work on TV, on the stage and in movies.

Smart’s Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder and venerated TV producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason will be on hand to unveil the 2,721st star; Smart’s spot will be located at 6150 Hollywood Boulevard.

On Monday, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk unveiled his Walk of Fame star, with the help of his friend and fellow cast member Giancarlo Esposito, and comedy legend Carol Burnett.

