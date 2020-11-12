Jean Trebek, Alex Trebek's widow, shares photo of their wedding in heartfelt message to fans

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Jean Trebek broke her silence Wednesday regarding the death of her husband, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. The beloved TV icon died Sunday, November 8, after a hard-fought battle against stage IV pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

In a heartfelt but brief message to fans, Jean thanked everyone who extended their condolences and support to her and her children.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” she expressed. “Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much.”

Jean closed out her message with a sincere, “Many Blessings to all.”

In addition to expressing her gratitude, Jean also shared an intimate photo of her and Alex’s wedding when the camera caught the very moment the Jeopardy! host slipped a wedding ring on her finger. While Jean is looking down at the wedding band, Alex’s face is full of love as he looks to his bride.

Throughout his career, the television host never shied away from the opportunity to express his love for Jean. He most recently spoke about his marriage in his final memoir, which was released last July, The Answer Is…Reflections On My Life.

Trebek revealed his first impression upon meeting his future wife in 1988, writing, “Sometimes you look at something, you look at someone, and you know. I mean, you’ve heard stories of people who meet and decide within half an hour; I knew this was going to be the person I’d end up with.”

Calling her “Jeanie” in the passage, he furthered, “I recognized at a gut level that here was someone who was going to complete me as a human being.”

The two wed in 1990 and celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on April 30. They had two children together — Emily and Matthew Trebek.

