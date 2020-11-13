Jeezy jokes Jeannie Mai is “eating everything in the house” as she's recovering from emergency surgery

Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Following her premature exit from Dancing with the Stars due to emergency surgery, Jeannie Mai’s fiancé, Jeezy, provided an update about her recovery.

“She’s doing well,” the rapper confirmed during his Thursday appearance on The Real, of which Mai serves as a co-host, “She’s eating everything in the house. But she’s definitely doing well.”

Jeezy, 43, added that it’s “been hard” for Mai, 41, to rest, especially since she had her heart set on winning the Mirror Ball Trophy.

The “Put On” artist went onto detail what triggered that emergency visit to the hospital. At first, he says she “had some problems with her throat,” but the doctor couldn’t find anything wrong, so “they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good.”

Then, Mai started having difficulty breathing.

“She woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn’t breathe,” he explained. “I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room,” but again no one could give them an answer.

“So we actually went to another doctor,” the Grammy-nominee recounted. “The doctor immediately looked at her and told her, ‘You’re done with Dancing With The Stars. You’re done. This is life-threatening and if you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.'”

Jeezy admits they both took the ultimatum extremely hard.

“She’s not a quitter, she’s a fighter,” he said of his fiancée. “And, just so you know, right after the surgery? She was trying to figure out how to get back on that show.”

It was announced earlier this month that Mai was forced to withdraw from the competition, which she later revealed was due to an infected throat abscess affecting her tonsils and throat.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.