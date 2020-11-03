Jeffrey Dean Morgan's real-life wife Hilarie Burton to play Negan's wife Lucille in 'The Walking Dead'

AMC(NEW YORK) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan is keeping it all in the family on his series The Walking Dead. His real-life wife, actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, tweeted the news that she’ll join the AMC show playing Lucille, the TV wife of her husband’s character Negan in a flashback episode.

“Been pretty hard to keep this a secret,” Burton wrote about the reveal. “But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness.”

The One Tree Hill veteran signed the post. “Xoxo #hereslucille.”

Fans of the show can tell you that one reason Negan was so attached to his infamous barbed wire bat — other than it’s handy for bashing people both living and undead — is that he named it after his wife, who died of cancer before the show’s zombie apocalypse.

Burton will reportedly play the bat’s namesake in a throwback episode that’ll air early next year among six smaller-scale “bonus” episodes of the show’s already-wrapped season 10.

The Morgans, who have two kids, recently collaborated on their home-brewed quarantine series Friday Night In with the Morgans.

By Stephen Iervolino

