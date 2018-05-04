Jeffrey Tambor returning to “Arrested Development” despite sexual harassment allegations

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Jeffrey Tambor will be returning to Arrested Development for its upcoming fifth season, a Netflix spokesperson confirms to ABC News.

The actor will resume his role as George Bluth Sr. on the series, which just debuted a “remixed” version of its fourth season on Netflix Friday.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Tambor would not be returning to Amazon’s Transparent following sexual harassment allegations lodged against him by his former personal assistant, Van Barnes, and actress Trace Lysette.

The allegations led to an internal investigation by Amazon and the decision that he would not be returning as Maura Pfefferman for Transparent‘s fifth season. The role won Tambor an Emmy in 2015.

Tambor has denied these claims, saying, “I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.