Jenifer Lewis honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jenifer Lewis, one of Black cinema’s favorite mothers, was honored with the 2,726th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The 64-year-old actress, who starred in all eight seasons of black-ish, was humbled by the recognition. “I am grateful that I was acknowledged for my work because I never gave 100% — I gave 2,000,” she told ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC-TV.

Lewis now stars in the Showtime series I Love That for You. Over the course of her 43-year entertainment career, she has appeared in more than 400 episodic television shows, 68 movies, 40 animations and four Broadway shows. Her credits include Poetic Justice, What’s Love Got To Do With It, A Different World and The Preacher’s Wife.

Debbie Allen, who worked with Jenifer as a producer and director of A Different World, said Lewis is a star because she “emanates energy, light and mystery.”

The multi-talented actress, who became an advocate for bipolar awareness after being diagnosed with the disorder, talked about how therapy helped her cope with her condition.

“I’m just glad that I took care of myself so I would be in my skin to take this in,” she said.

The five-time NAACP Image Award nominee posted behind-the-scenes footage of the ceremony on Instagram, including a joyous Soul Train dance line.

Lewis’ memoir, The Mother of Black Hollywood, was published in 2017 and her new book, Walking In My Joy, will be published on August 30.

As she was applauded by the audience at the ceremony on Hollywood Blvd., Lewis commented, “This is a great day, but what are you going to do tomorrow? What are you going to do tomorrow? I’m going to be appreciative. I’m going to be grateful. I’m going to be joyful.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.