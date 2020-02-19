Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee announce engagement

Robert Kamau/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged!

The couple announced the exciting news on Tuesday with an adorable picture of them embracing, which also happened to show off the gorgeous oblong ring on Dewan’s left hand.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” the 38-year-old Flirty Dancing host captioned her Instagram post, while Kazee opted for lyrics from the song “Let It Breathe” by the Water Liars.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” he wrote. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

The engagement come only a few months after Dewan and Kazee shared news that they are expecting their first child together. This will be Dewan’s second child.

She’s already mom to six-year-old daughter, Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

