Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on David Schwimmer dating rumors

Photo by SGranitz/WireImage

We’ve heard the rumors, and now we are hearing from Jennifer Aniston herself. The actress, who was rumored to be romantically involved with her Friends co-star David Schwimmer, is setting the record straight.

“That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother,” Aniston told Entertainment Tonight. “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”

Rumors that things might have been heating up between Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, first began after the pair confirmed they had crushes on each other while working together on the popular sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons ending in 2004. Their characters, Rachel Green and Ross Gellar, also dated on the show.

“The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer admitted during the HBO Max special, which aired in May. “At some point we were both crushing hard on each other — but it was like two ships passing [in the night], because one of us was always in a relationship.”

“So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” Aniston added.

Reps for both of the Friends stars denied the rumors, but this appears to be the first time that Aniston has publicly commented on the speculation.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.