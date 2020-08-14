Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Morgan Freeman top star-packed 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' table read

Araya Diaz/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Morgan Freeman will lead a star-studded charity table reading of the classic 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The fundraiser, called Feelin’ Alive, put together by comic Dane Cook, also stars Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn and Henry Golding, and will benefit Penn’s nonprofit CORE, as well as REFORM Alliance — which was launched last year by a group including Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Robert Kraft and Michael Rubin.

Exactly which roles the actors will play remains a mystery, although Penn, 59, says he won’t be reprising his memorable role as surfer dude Jeff Spicoli, only hinting, “I’m very confident in the new guy.”

The actors’ parts will be revealed at the online event, taking place next Thursday.

Original Fast Times director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe will make a special introduction at the event. Crowe, referencing one of Spicoli’s famous line from the movie, says in a statement obtained by Deadline, “It is, as a great man once said, ‘totally awesome.’”

The original film also starred Phoebe Cates, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold and Forest Whitaker.

Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live, will be available to view via Facebook Live and TikTok through CORE’s Facebook page, and will also stream on Live X Live.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.