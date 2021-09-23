Jennifer Aniston reveals hilarious texts following David Schwimmer dating rumors

Warner Bros. Television

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer‘s admissions during the Friends reunion back in April that they were crushing on each other while filming the sitcom led to a flood of rumors that they were dating in real life, something Aniston only realized after friends started texting her about the supposed relationship.

“That’s really funny,” Aniston, 52, tells Marie Claire Australia about the dating rumors. “I was just saying, ‘I hadn’t heard a word of this.’ Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.’ And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I went online to see what was happening, and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.’”

During the HBO Max reunion, Schwimmer, 54, admitted, “The first season…I had a major crush on Jen.”

Jennifer turned heads when she replied, “It was reciprocated.”

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other,” David continued, insisting, they “never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Jennifer had a slightly different take, admitting the two would, “spoon and fall asleep on the couch.”

Following the revelation, fans were hoping for a real-life 2021 romance between Schwimmer and Aniston, who respectively played Ross Gellar and Rachel Green on the series, which ran from 1994-2004.

“That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother,” Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”

