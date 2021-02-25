Jennifer Aniston “vocal tic” on 'Friends' goes viral on TikTok

Warner Bros. Television(LOS ANGELES) — Friends fans, brace yourselves. The following information could potentially ruin the popular sitcom.

In a TikTok video that has recently gone viral, a user points out a habit that Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, does in almost every scene.

“Jennifer Aniston has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts,” the TikTok user explains. “It’s very specific and very hard to unsee once you notice it.”

The video then cuts to a compilation of scenes from Friends which show Aniston’s character clearing her throat before speaking.

However, while the user in the clip claims the actress does this in every show, others have taken to social media to say otherwise.

“I’m not even a ‘Friends’ fan and I can tell that it’s not a Jennifer Aniston Vocal Tic it’s a Rachel tic,” one Twitter user wrote. “Watch Jennifer in interviews and she doesn’t do it. People are silly, for real.”

Another added, “More fake news. That ‘verbal tic’ that Jennifer Aniston has in Friends? Yeah, no, that’s called acting. She clears her throat when her character is uncomfortable with what she is saying (because it’s a lie, or awkward, etc). This is what acting is about.”

By Danielle Long

