Jennifer Coolidge reflects on ‘Legally Blonde”s 20th anniversary, teases third film

Jennifer Coolidge has a lot to say about Legally Blonde‘s 20th anniversary, which is July 13. The actress, who played the lovable and hilarious Paulette Bonafonté, has some thoughts on how the movie should celebrate its milestone.

“I’m curious if there will be fireworks,” Coolidge, 59, joked to Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know what they will do. I feel like it will be a big deal.”

The actress continued, “It’s going to be like a giant jet ride to somewhere really far away and I think there must be a party in some big castle or something… At least that’s what I will be hoping for.”

As for how she feels about Legally Blonde turning 20, Coolidge quipped, “All I had to do was age 20 years and I am at the anniversary. I mean, I didn’t even have to work for this. Twenty years went by and then you get credit for being alive and making it to 20.”

“You see, all of the other girls when we made Legally Blonde were, like, 11,” she teased. “My journey was much harder.”

Coolidge was also asked about the upcoming third Legally Blonde movie, but refused to reveal anything.

“I have not seen the script,” Coolidge confessed. “I am told Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon are talking about it and I hear it is going to be finished soon. I heard it is close but I haven’t seen it, I really haven’t,” then joked, “I hope I am alive by then.”

Legally Blonde 3 is set to arrive in theaters in 2022, a little under 20 years since the franchise’s second installment — Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde — hit the box office.

Legally Blonde, also starring Witherspoon, Luke Wilson and Selma Blair, hit theaters on July 13, 2001.

