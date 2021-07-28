Jennifer Garner lines up for ‘Yes Day’ sequel as part of new Netflix deal
Riding on the success of her popular family comedy flick Yes Day, Jennifer Garner is staying in business with Netflix not only for a sequel, but other films for the streaming giant.
In a statement, Garner said Netflix chiefs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos “have built a safe, collaborative home for storytellers,” adding, “I am honored to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments.”
In Yes Day, Garner and Edgar Ramirez played a married couple who decides to take their Torres family up on any whim by saying yes to anything and everything for a single day.
“Seeing Netflix’s global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can’t wait,” said Garner.
