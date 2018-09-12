Jennifer Garner sees her movie 'Peppermint' with fans — and has the sweetest meltdown ever

Photo: Tony Rivetti; © 2017 STX Financing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Well, that didn’t go as planned.

Jennifer Garner was encouraged by the studio behind her new action film, Peppermint, to watch the movie with fans in a public theater, but in the end, the acclaimed actress had perhaps the sweetest meltdown you’ll ever see.

“I learned something about myself on this experiment — I am a chicken,” Garner posted on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard earned money with #RileyNorth and me. If you go this week — you never know — I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theater near you.”

In the video, Garner, 46, starts off in sweatpants, de-glammed and ready to relax and see her own movie — at least that was the plan. Instead, she looks very nervous.

“I’ve never done this before and now I know why,” the actress says, while taking the escalator up to the theater.

The video montage then cuts to her hiding at concessions, “Hi, I’m in a movie theater and I have a movie out, and I have to be here with my fans, and I’m afraid people are going to hate the movie.”

She seems to have second thoughts and begins hiding behind her sweater or her movie tickets, deathly afraid of doing this.

She also worries that movie goers would see her and “think I’m obsessed with myself” — though the video clearly shows she’s not.

After the film, a fan comes up to her and shakes her hand telling her, “it’s amazing.”

“It’s over,” Garner whispers, clearly relieved.

Peppermint is in theaters now.