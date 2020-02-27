Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend “uncomfortable” with Ben Affleck namedropping her

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Ben Affleck can stop talking about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner now -– at least that’s what Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, wishes would happen.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that a source close to Miller said that “he’s uncomfortable with Ben’s interviews.”

“John is empathetic to Ben’s struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus,” the source disclosed. “The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly.”

Affleck has been making headlines ever since his raw and authentic sit-down with The New York Times was released on February 18. In the celebrity profile, the 47-year-old actor and filmmaker discussed his new project, The Way Back, his drinking problem, and his relationship with Garner.

During the interview, the Batman star dropped the bombshell that his divorce from the 47-year-old actress was “the biggest regret” of his life.

The two were married from 2005 until 2018, with the last three years of their relationship being separated. They have three children together.

Miller and Garner have been only been dating for two years and, according the insider, this may be a reason why he’s not all too thrilled about Affleck talking about her.

“John believes Ben would remarry Jennifer if she wanted to get back together,” the insider said. “John wants to marry Jennifer but knows she isn’t ready yet.”

