Jennifer Hudson defends ‘CATS’, says the movie is “misunderstood”

The critically-panned movie CATS will always have a special place in star Jennifer Hudson‘s heart.

Speaking to Total Film, the singer defended the 2019 movie musical, which flopped at the box office and became a certified punchline at various award shows — with fellow CATS alums James Corden and Rebel Wilson ripping the movie at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Unlike some of her peers, however, Hudson demonstrated how much she cares for the movie when praising the interviewer for even mentioning it during her interview.

“I loved that you asked about CATS!,” she exclaimed. “You know what? I think it was a bit overwhelming. It’s unfortunate that it was misunderstood.”

“I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of,” the Respect star continued, adding that she is honored to have played Grizabella — who belts out the musical’s most famous song, “Memories.”

In addition, Hudson revealed that CATS also inspired her to open her heart and home to two actual cats. She added that she even named her new felines after the characters Grizabella and Macavity, the latter played by Idris Elba in the film.

Said the Grammy winner, “They are the best thing I’ve ever had. I love them so much.”

CATS debuted December 29, 2019 and earned a lukewarm $27.2 million during its North American box office run. The movie was also panned on Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently sits with a 19% rating.

