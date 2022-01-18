Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, Tiffany Haddish nominated for NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish were announced Tuesday as the nominees for the NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year.
The Harder They Fall, starring King, received 12 nominations, including Outstanding Motion Picture. In the television category, Insecure was the top nominee with 13.
In music, H.E.R. snagged the most nominations with six. Drake, Chlöe and Jazmine Sullivan also scored multiple nods.
Anthony Anderson will host the 2022 NAACP Image Awards Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
Here’s a partial list of NAACP Image Award nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jennifer Hudson
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Will Smith – King Richard
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry – Bruised
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Algee Smith – Judas and the Black Messiah
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Delroy Lindo – The Harder They Fall
Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield – The Harder They Fall
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Audra McDonald – Respect
Danielle Deadwyler – The Harder They Fall
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Harlem
Insecure
Run the World
The Upshaws
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Elisha “EJ” Williams – The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis – Insecure
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – Insecure
Loretta Devine – Family Reunion
Regina Hall – Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Yvonne Orji – Insecure
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Deon Cole – black-ish
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Kendrick Sampson – Insecure
Laurence Fishburne – black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Amanda Seales – Insecure
Jenifer Lewis – black-ish
Marsai Martin – black-ish
Natasha Rothwell – Insecure
Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws
Outstanding Drama Series
9-1-1
All American
Godfather of Harlem
Pose
Queen Sugar
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter – Pose
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar
Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost
Daniel Ezra – All American
Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem
Joe Morton – Our Kind of People
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alfre Woodard – SEE
Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar
Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy
Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Colin in Black & White
Genius: Aretha
Love Life
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Anthony Mackie – Solos
Jaden Michael – Colin in Black & White
Kevin Hart – True Story
Wesley Snipes – True Story
William Jackson Harper – Love Life
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Betty Gabriel – Clickbait
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Jodie Turner-Smith – Anne Boleyn
Taraji P. Henson – Annie Live!
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha
Keith David – Black as Night
Tituss Burgess – Annie Live!
Will Catlett – True Story
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Anika Noni Rose – Maid
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Pauletta Washington – Genius: Aretha
Regina Hall – Nine Perfect Strangers
Sheila Atim – The Underground Railroad
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding New Artist
Cynthia Erivo
Jimmie Allen
Saweetie
Tems
Zoe Wees
Outstanding Male Artist
Anthony Hamilton
Drake
Givēon
J. Cole
Lil Nas X
Outstanding Female Artist
H.E.R.
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Chlöe
Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Essence” – Wizkid feat. Tems
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
Outstanding Album
An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time – Givēon
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“My Life” – J. Cole with 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar”
Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia on My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated” (Remix)
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy” (Remix)
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye”
