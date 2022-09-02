Jennifer Hudson to reunite with Simon Cowell on first episode of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
The first guest on Jennifer Hudson‘s new talk show will be a blast from the past: her former American Idol judge Simon Cowell.
Hudson came in seventh place in the third season of the show, which was won by Fantasia Barrino — but Hudson went on to become an EGOT winner.
The first installment of the syndicated The Jennifer Hudson Show will mark the first sit-down between Cowell and Hudson since the reality competition.
The chat show’s premiere on Monday, September 12, will also feature a birthday party for its host, who turns 41 that day.
