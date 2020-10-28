Jennifer Lawrence explains how she went from voting Republican to becoming a proud Democrat

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — With the presidential election less than a week away, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence made a rare appearance to social media to discuss her political viewpoints and how they changed over the years.

The 30-year-old actress first touched upon the comments she made on the Absolutely Not podcast last week, where she revealed that she used to lean Republican.

“I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican,” she said during the Thursday podcast, adding that she was attracted to the party because of “the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies.”

Now, she’s setting the record straight on what she meant.

“I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines,” Lawrence opened up in a Tuesday announcement. “I grew up in a Republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008.”

However, her opinions shifted “through Obama’s presidency,” and she started to question her old voting habits.

It led to her realizing “I was voting against my own rights,” and, soon after, she switched parties.

“I am proud to say I am a Democrat,” the Academy Award winner concluded before shouting out former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and the BidenHarris Campaign in three separate hashtags.

This is the third time the actress opened up this month regarding her political viewpoints, the first being on October 7 when she announced who she will be voting for on November 3.

In an interview with V Magazine, Lawrence announced that she will be supporting the Democratic ticket in the upcoming election, pledging her vote in support of Vice President Joe Biden and running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.