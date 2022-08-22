Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially marry again in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for a second time at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia on Saturday in front of friends and family.

“Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben’s wedding.” a source tells Entertainment Weekly. “Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat.”

The guest list included filmmaker Kevin Smith, who ditched his signature jerseys in favor of a white t-shirt, shorts and loafers, topped off with a white vest and jacket.

“This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7,” he tweeted.

Last month, J-Lo and Ben — who were first engaged in 2002, but called off the wedding — ran off to Las Vegas and got hitched at the Little White Wedding chapel.

