Jennifer Lopez auctioning off 'Shades of Blue' wardrobe for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Lopez’s NBC series Shades of Blue has come to an end, but she’s hoping her character’s wardrobe will raise a lot of “Dinero” for a good cause.

The actress/singer is auctioning off memorabilia from the show, including clothes she wore in character as Harlee, to raise money for Puerto Rico disaster relief.

J.Lo has partnered with the Hispanic Federation and the UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program for the auction, which will benefit Puerto Ricans who were affected by Hurricane Maria.

Not only will fans be able to bid on clothing from the cop show, but also props like police files, keys, FBI ID cards and desk accessories. The auction is taking place on the site Screenbid from now until September 9.