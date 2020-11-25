Jennifer Lopez reacts to Netflix's 'Selena: The Series'

Cesar Fuentes Cervants/NETFLIX © 2020(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Lopez has no shame in passing the Selena baton.

The 51-year-old entertainer catapulted to fame after she portrayed the late singer in the 1997 film and now she can’t wait to see it reimagined with Netflix’s Selena: The Series. In a clip shared to the streaming platform’s social media, Lopez reminisced before dishing her thoughts on the new series.

“Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard about this new Selena series on Netflix,” Lopez began. “Playing Selena was kind of a landmark moment in my career and I was so excited when I saw the trailer and heard about it. It’s a great way for this generation to get to know Selena. I love Selena. It’s a big part of my life and my career. And I can’t wait to see it.”

The new series sees Walking Dead alum Christian Serratos transformed into the Tejano queen to tell her life story before it was tragically cut short in 1995. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Serratos dished about a “special moment” that occurred while portraying Selena.

“When I was younger, I remember hearing her music in the house,” Serratos recalled. “When I got older, YouTube became a big thing and I discovered this video of her performing ‘Que Creias.’ Whenever I would talk about Selena, that was the video I showed every one of her. I was able to perform that song on the show, and I was so nervous and so excited! I didn’t want to speak to anyone because that was my special moment with her. It was really incredible!”

Selena was murdered at age 23 by her fan club’s president, Yolanda Saldivar. She would have been 49 this year.

Selena: The Series hits Netflix on December 4.

