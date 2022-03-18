Jennifer Lopez shows what it was like filming ﻿’Marry Me’ ﻿at Madison Square Garden

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Jennifer Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest moments of her current movie rom-com, Marry Me — the one when she returns to Bastian, played by Maluma, to perform their romantic ballad.

The video was shared Friday on her Facebook, which shows Jennifer walking into Madison Square Garden while the movie crew is hard at work giving the venue a movie makeover, from arranging flowing curtains to setting up the sparking backdrop. The clip shows just how much work was put into filming the brief, but impactful scene.

Other footage shows Jennifer rehearsing with Maluma on stage so they could get the shot just right. The “On the Floor” singer previously revealed Maluma was doing an actual concert at the venue when filming the movie and it was decided she would crash it to film Marry Me — so the audience in the movie was composed of real fans and not extras.

The scene was one of the movie’s climaxes, where Jennifer’s character, Kat, earns her first Grammy nomination and accepts the invite from her cheating ex, Bastian, to celebrate the honor at his concert in Madison Square Garden.

Marry Me, also starring Owen Wilson, arrives on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, March 29. It is also streaming on Peacock premium, where it currently claims the title as the streaming service’s most-streamed day-and-date title.

