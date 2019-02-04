Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Evans among the first announced Oscar presenters

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — Sure, there’s no host, but the 91st annual Oscars ceremony will obviously have lots of stars on hand.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced the first round of presenters for the awards telecast, and they include: Crazy Rich Asians co-stars Awkwafina and Constance Wu; Marvel movie stars Chris Evans, Tessa Thompson, and Brie Larson; Oscar-winners Charlize Theron and Whoopi Goldberg; Saturday Night Live alumnae Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, plus Jennifer Lopez and Amandla Stenberg.

The Oscar telecast producers and director also announced that Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform during the traditional “In Memoriam” segment.

The Oscars air live Sunday, February 24, on ABC.

