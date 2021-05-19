Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant with baby number three

Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Hip-hip hooray! Jennifer Love Hewitt has a baby on the way!

The 42-year-old actress shared the happy news in an adorable social media post on Tuesday, writing, “Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you.”

This will be the third child for Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay. They are already parents to son Atticus James, 5, and daughter Autumn James, 7, who she says are both “so excited” for the new addition — even though it did come as a surprise.

“We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,” she explained to People, adding “I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human.”

The 9-1-1 actress also revealed the interesting story of how she discovered she was pregnant, recalling that her son prompted her to buy a test after seeing a Clearblue commercial while they were laying in bed.

“My son out of nowhere was like, ‘Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there’s a baby in your belly,'” she said. “I was like, ‘How rude! I just ate a big dinner.”

Out of humor, Hewitt took the test and, “sure enough” she was pregnant.

While Hewitt admitted to loving “the experience” of being pregnant, she shared that she doesn’t plan on having anymore.

“I don’t think I could do another one,” she said. “I think five is a great number.”

