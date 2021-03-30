Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on answering “gross” questions about her body when she was younger

Mathieu Young/ FOX(LOS ANGELES) — I Know What You Did Last Summer star Jennifer Love Hewitt says she now cringes whenever she looks back at her old interviews — not because of what she said, but because of what she was asked.

Speaking with Vulture on Monday, the 42-year-old actress recalled being asked a slew of inappropriate questions about her body when she was younger.

The 9-1-1 star was 22 when her 2001 film Heartbreakers hit theaters, where she played a temptress. She says when promoting the film, the attention was on her physique and not about the character she played.

“Gosh, I wish that I had known how inappropriate that was so I could have defended myself somehow or just not answered those questions,” she lamented. “I was disappointed that it was all about body stuff, because I had really worked hard in that movie to do a good job as an actress.”

Hewitt adds that she also noticed that her female Heartbreakers co-stars such as Sigourney Weaver and the late Carrie Fisher were not asked such invasive questions, which further vexed her.

“I remember one specific moment wishing that the acting had overshadowed all that — that for five minutes, [interviewers] had said I was really great in the movie versus made a body comment,” said the Ghost Whisperer star.

Now, she’s glad times have changed and such explicit questions are now frowned upon because, “I was really tired of that conversation.”

“Interviewers were asking what now would be incredibly inappropriate, gross things,” said Hewitt, even though she admits that, back then “it didn’t feel that way.”

Now, Hewitt is hoping that a Heartbreakers sequel is in the works, but joked, “I’m in my 40s, so I’m not going to do [Page’s] wardrobe again right now.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.