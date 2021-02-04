Jenny Slate and fiancé welcome first child

Disney Junior(LOS ANGELES) — Jenny Slate welcomed her first child with fiancé Ben Shattuck, a baby girl, the actress confirmed on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Great North star confirmed the baby, named Ida, was born six weeks ago.

When asked how they came up with the baby’s name, Slate told Kimmel, “We don’t have any family members named Ida. But we did kind of look into our heritage. And my side of the family is like from all over the place. Jewish people from all over the place one of the places they are from is eastern Europe and we were looking at some eastern European names.

“And we didn’t go with this, but one name we were both obsessed with was spelled B-A-G-R-A-T,” she continued. “And while I was pregnant, we just kept calling her Bagrat, which I’m sure is not how you pronounce that, Bagrat.

“Something more beautiful than, “Hey, Bagrat, you made me throw up again,” Slate joked.

The 38-year-old actress went on to explain that the COVID-19 pandemic was a “major time” to have a baby.

“We weren’t sure how it was going to go,” said Slate, confirming that Ben was allowed in the delivery room.

“You know, we had our masks on and everything. And that’s good,” she continued, “because I was making a lot of faces that I might not want him to remember, maybe, later.”

Slate voices the character of 16-year-old Judy Tobin on the Fox animated series The Great North, which premieres February 14.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.