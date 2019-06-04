“'Jeopardy!' James” Holzhauer's defeat earned quiz show's highest-ratings in 14 years

Jeopardy! Productions(LOS ANGELES) — When professional gambler James Holzhauer’s 32-game winning streak came to an end last night on Jeopardy!, he logged one final win for the quiz show…in the ratings department.

Citing Nielsen data, Deadline reports that the episode of the show — in which Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher stopped Holzhauer from surpassing Ken Jennings’ all-time winnings record — was the highest-rated Jeopardy! installment in 14 years.

Despite the fact that the climax of the episode leaked online before the show aired, Jeopardy! out-drew Monday night’s second-highest primetime broadcast, ABC’s The Bachelorette, by 153%.

Holzhauer’s entire 33-day run — in which he earned more than $2.4 million — led Jeopardy! to become the #1 show of the night for 29 of those 33 days, according to Deadline.

For the record, Ken Jennings earned a show-best $2,522,700 — but it took him 74 days to do so.

