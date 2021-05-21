Jeremih joins cast of ‘Power Book IV: Force’

STARZ

Jeremih is the latest star to join the cast of the upcoming TV series, Power Book IV: Force.

The “Birthday Sex” singer will portray Elijah in a recurring role as a high-ranking member of the Chicago drug cartel. He’s featured with Lil Wayne on “Thankful,” fromn DJ Khaled’s new album, Khaled Khaled.

The Power spinoff revolves around Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, as he relocates from New York to The Windy City. Force follows the current Power spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, starring Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Naturi Naughton and Method Man.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a prequel into the life of Kanan Stark, portrayed by 50 Cent, will debut July 18.

Power Book IV: Force is scheduled to premiere in January, preceding the fourth spinoff, Power Book V: Influence, starring Larenz Tate as politician Rashad Tate.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.