Jerry O'Connell, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Molly Sims toast pandemic parents with Tropicana mimosa campaign

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — 2020 has been, well, a lot for all of us, but for parents, it’s been particularly trying. Between work, helping kids with school, and keeping them occupied, it’s easy to forget to take some time for yourself.

That’s why Tropicana is urging everyone to take a “Mimoment,” after a recent survey it conducted showed that 87% of parents agreed that pandemic parenting has led them to craving some self-care.

With that in mind, Tropicana has recruited celebrity parents Jerry O’Connell, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Molly Sims to help it urge parents to enjoy a “moment of brightness” — with a mimosa. In a new campaign, the stars are shown stealing a “Mimoment,” thanks to a series of mini-fridges cleverly disguised as a garage tool box, a bathroom cabinet, and a laundry hamper.

O’Connell tells ABC Audio the spot was a bit of life imitating art.

“Literally, what was happening was my children were crying and screaming and blaming me because they were kicked out of a Zoom classroom,” he explains. “Something happened with the Internet and they were yelling at me like I had something to do with [it]!”

“And the phone rang and it was the people at Tropicana saying, ‘We’re going to do this…campaign where we’re going to celebrate the parents who have been holding it down in the pandemic.'”

He adds, “[P]arents should be celebrated during this pandemic…I’m really proud of all of us!”

While the mini fridges shown in the spot aren’t currently for sale, people can visit Tropicana’s Instagram page to reveal where they #TakeAMimoment of brightness — and they could just be surprised with one of their own. O’Connell says it’s pretty handy.

“What I do is I rattle some tools around and they have no clue what is going on down there,” he laughs.

By Stephen Iervolino

