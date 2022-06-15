Jerry Seinfeld taps Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer for ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ film

L-R: Grant/Jason Bell; Schumer/John Russo; McCarthy/CAA; Greenfield/CBS

Jerry Seinfeld‘s love of breakfast food was literally always on display in every episode of Seinfeld, but he’s taking it a step further by making his feature film directorial debut about … Pop-Tarts.

Specifically, Seinfeld has tapped fellow stand-up comic actors Amy Schumer and Jim Gaffigan, along with Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, Christian Slater and more, for the Netflix film Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

Calling it “a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen,” Unfrosted will also star Seinfeld himself, along with Anchorman 2‘s James Marsden; Reno 911 and Balls of Fury writer and star Thomas Lennon; The New Girl‘s Max Greenfield; former Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan; and 30 Rock veteran Jack McBrayer.

The streamer teases, “Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.