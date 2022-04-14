‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick hospitalized amid stressful divorce

Santiago Felipe/WireImage

Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick says she isn’t doing well amid her split from Chris Larangeira.

In an Instagram Story, the reality star shared video of herself in a hospital bed, and wrote, “In the hospital. Please whomever [sic] is calling me and texting me to respond. I’m not doing well at all.”

“I need to get better. My health comes before everything,” she added.

In a later Story Angelina explained, “My immune systems [sic] been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me. Stress is definitely a killer.”

Although the MTV star is admittedly going through a rough time at the moment, she shared that she’s leaning on her faith to get her through.

“God has me that’s all that matters. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Soon enough I will see the light. i’m just waiting to see it,” Angelina expressed.

“I have been keeping prayers and god closer than ever and i know he’s got big plans for me. I love you god, she added, along with an animated emoji that read: “God keeps every promise.”

Angelina, 35, and Chris, 42, wed in November 2019. Angelina filed for divorce in January 2021 but the case was dismissed eight months later after they reconciled. Most recently, Chris filed to divorce in January of this year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.