'Jersey Shore’s' JWoww files for divorce; husband Roger vows to “win her back”

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV(NEW JERSEY) — Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley has filed for divorce from her husband Roger Mathews, E! News reports.

The proceedings were reportedly initiated two weeks ago in Ocean County, New Jersey, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Farley is requesting “primary residential custody” of their two children, two-year-old son Greyson and four-year-old daughter, Meilani.

Farley and Mathews had been married for three years, following several years of dating.

Mathews confirmed the split in a video post on Instagram, but indicated he wasn’t ready to give up on their relationship and that the two are in counseling.

“I don’t blame her… She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into,” he said. “But here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting. I’m going to win my wife back.”

Farley has yet to comment on the split.

