Jessica Alba reveals her father was diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Jessica Alba is remaining optimistic after her father, Mark Alba, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The Fantastic Four alum teamed up with her dad to break the news to her 18.8 million followers. However, instead of issuing a serious statement, the two broke the news in a lighthearted TikTok video that she posted Monday.

Dancing to Obzesion’s “Mi Trokita Cumbia,” Alba and her dad radiated positivity as they grinned throughout their zany performance. The positive vibes continued in the caption, with the 39-year-old actress announcing, “My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer.”

Alba revealed that her father is about to undergo his first round of radiation therapy and, using hashtags, cheered him on by writing “#LetGo” and “#YouGotThis.”

Many of the Golden Globe nominee’s friends rallied behind Mark and cheered him on in the comment section.

Kerry Washington remarked, “This is ADORABLE!!! Sending you and your dad hugs and prayers!!!” Gabrielle Union expressed support by tagging Mark and telling him, “You got this.”

Others, such as Vanessa Bryant, January Jones and Mindy Kaling further encouraged Mark by spamming heart emojis.

Mark’s real estate company, The Alba Team, spoke further of his diagnosis in a separate Instagram post and shared a video where he’s showing off his surgery scar.

“It’s about to get real personal,” the statement began, revealing that several team members recently battled COVID-19. “Mark in particular has battled Covid-19 and thyroid cancer.”

“He’s positive and feeling great right now. It takes a lot to keep Mark down,” the team promised.

