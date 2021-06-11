Jessica Biel hits back at critic who says she can’t “believably” be cast in a period piece

Freeform

Jessical Biel has the perfect reaction to a fan who was critical of the types of acting she could pull off. That reaction was laughter.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old mom of two took to Instagram to respond to a person’s choice words about her acting career. Using the slideshow feature, Biel shared a tweet written by Twitter user @BrandyLJensen, which read, “Some people just can’t be believably cast in a period piece like sorry Jessica Biel you have a face that knows about text messaging.”

The 7th Heaven alum sandwiched the tweet in-between a still from her role in the period piece The Illusionist and a more recent looking snapshot of herself from the 2004 film Cellular.

She captioned the post, “Born for wifi,” with the sideways crying laughing emoji.

Many Instagram users seemed to find the Twitter comment comical as well, leaving laughing emojis and “lol” in the comments.

