Jessica Biel opens up about having “a secret COVID baby”

Jessica Biel is opening up about having baby number two.

The actress, who already shares 6-year-old son Silas with Justin Timberlake, welcomed their second child, now 11-month old Phineas in July 2020. However, news of a second child took many by surprise, which the 7th Heaven alum said was not her intention.

“I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” Biel explained while on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Now a family of four, the 39-year-old admitted that it’s “super hard” but “amazing.”

“Someone said to me, ‘Two is like having a thousand.’ And that’s exactly what it feels like,” Biel shared. “The balance of everything is very different and super hard. But I agree. I mean, it’s amazing.”

“It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender,” she continued. “It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”

