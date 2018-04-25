Jessica Chastain responds to Thandie Newton's claim she wasn't invited to participate in #TimesUp

Thandie Newton in “Westworld” – HBO/John P. Johnson(LOS ANGELES) — Jessica Chastain has responded to Thandie Newton’s recent claims that she wasn’t invited to join the #TimesUp movement.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Westworld star said she “wasn’t hot enough” or “mainstream enough” to be invited to join the movement that hopes to put an end to sexual harassment and assault in the film industry and beyond.

Chastain, who’s a leader in #TimesUp, posted several tweets in an attempt to clear the air.

“I invited you to the first meeting at my house Nov 27th but unfortunately you were out of town. It wasn’t called #TimesUp cuz we didn’t have a name. It was just a group of actresses coming together to see how we could support the brave women coming forward & create lasting change,” Chastain tweeted.

Chastain continued: “I have felt so bad that some feel excluded…. No one is unwelcome. The more women that come together, standing shoulder to shoulder, the stronger we are.”

She concluded, “You, and so many others, were so brave to speak up & start this movement. It is my goal to make sure it will never be in vain. I will always support you and what you did.”

In response to Newton’s claim that she wasn’t good enough to be invited, Chastain wrote, “You don’t have to have a ‘hot’ film career to come to a meeting. Half of the people at my house were from theatre. @thandienewton has an open invitation to come to any meeting and join in.”

#TimesUp was begun late last year in response to the wave of sexual harassment and assault stories that surfaced, in Hollywood and elsewhere. Founding members include Chastain, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Jennifer Aniston, among others.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.