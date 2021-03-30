Jessica Simpson reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

John Shearer/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection(LOS ANGELES) — Jessica Simpson has revealed the lot over the last year, the latest being that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The 40-year-old singer made the admission in an Instagram post on Monday where she debuted the cover for her new Amazon Original Stories essay Take the Lead.

“This is the cover of my new Amazon Original Stories essay on self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear called…TAKE THE LEAD,” she wrote in the caption. “We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome. This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you.”

Simpson then revealed that she began writing the essay, which is due out April 29, the same day that she tested positive for COVID-19. It’s unclear what that date was, though.

“I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you,” she shared. “I felt strong, resilient, and God-inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear.”

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.